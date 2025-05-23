Leclerc Shines in Dramatic Monaco Practice Sessions
Charles Leclerc impressed Ferrari fans by dominating both practice sessions at the Monaco Grand Prix despite an early collision. McLaren's Oscar Piastri also made headlines, finishing second fastest. The session saw multiple incidents, including a collision with Lance Stroll and Red Bull's Max Verstappen struggling with traffic.
Charles Leclerc exhilarated Ferrari enthusiasts as he led the charge in both practice sessions at the home Monaco Grand Prix on Friday. This impressive display came despite a tentative start with an early collision and low initial expectations.
McLaren's Formula One frontrunner Oscar Piastri had a dramatic encounter with the tyre wall at Sainte Devote, yet he concluded the day as the second fastest, trailing Leclerc by a mere 0.038 seconds. The Australian managed to split the Ferrari drivers in the second practice, with Lewis Hamilton claiming the third spot.
Leclerc, who boasts three pole positions in the past four Monaco races, navigated the circuit with precision, clocking the best lap at one minute 11.355 seconds. This was a pleasant surprise for Ferrari fans, as the team hadn't secured a top 10 qualifying spot at Imola the previous weekend.
