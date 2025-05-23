Anahat and Abhay Singh Shine at National Doubles Squash Championships
At the National Doubles Championships 2025 in Chennai, squash stars Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh clinched multiple titles. They won the mixed doubles, as well as women's and men's doubles, showcasing their dominance. The event saw top players compete in exciting matches, adding to the tournament's high stakes and competitive spirit.
- Country:
- India
India's squash prodigies Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh made headlines at the National Doubles Championships 2025 held in Chennai, claiming victories in multiple categories. As the championship concluded on Friday, the spotlight was on their magnificent performance, earning them acclaim from squash enthusiasts and peers alike.
Anahat and Abhay, the bronze medalists and top seeds from the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, showcased their prowess by defeating second seeds Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar with a score of 2-1 in the mixed doubles final. This remarkable victory at the Nationals further cemented their position as the ace mixed doubles pair.
The winning streak continued as Anahat teamed up with Joshna Chinappa in the women's doubles to claim gold, overcoming Pooja Arthi and Rathika S comfortably with a 2-0 scoreline. In men's doubles, Abhay joined forces with Velavan Senthilkumar to secure victory against Ravi Dikshit and Guhan Senthilkumar with another commanding 2-0 win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Cricket Events in Chennai
Brigade Enterprises Expands with Strategic Chennai Land Acquisition
Brigade Enterprises Expands Chennai Footprint with Major Land Acquisition
JK Tyre Pioneers Eco-Friendly Tyre Production in Chennai
Struggle to bring education to state list of Constitution will continue: TN CM Stalin at an event in Chennai.