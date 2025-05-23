Anahat and Abhay Singh Shine at National Doubles Squash Championships

India's squash prodigies Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh made headlines at the National Doubles Championships 2025 held in Chennai, claiming victories in multiple categories. As the championship concluded on Friday, the spotlight was on their magnificent performance, earning them acclaim from squash enthusiasts and peers alike.

Anahat and Abhay, the bronze medalists and top seeds from the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, showcased their prowess by defeating second seeds Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar with a score of 2-1 in the mixed doubles final. This remarkable victory at the Nationals further cemented their position as the ace mixed doubles pair.

The winning streak continued as Anahat teamed up with Joshna Chinappa in the women's doubles to claim gold, overcoming Pooja Arthi and Rathika S comfortably with a 2-0 scoreline. In men's doubles, Abhay joined forces with Velavan Senthilkumar to secure victory against Ravi Dikshit and Guhan Senthilkumar with another commanding 2-0 win.

(With inputs from agencies.)