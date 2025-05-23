Left Menu

England Dominates as Bennett's Century Shines amidst Zimbabwe's Struggles

England is on the verge of a comfortable win against Zimbabwe in a solo test match despite a standout century by Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett. Zimbabwe follows on, trailing by 270 runs, with Bennett scoring fast. England capitalized on weak Zimbabwe bowling, setting the stage for a probable victory.

23-05-2025
England moved closer to securing a comprehensive victory over Zimbabwe on the second day of their solitary test match in Nottingham. Despite a commendable century from Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett, the visiting team struggled, ending their second innings at 30-2 and trailing by 270 runs.

Earlier, England declared at an imposing 565-6, punishing Zimbabwe with a dominant batting display. Bennett provided a glimmer of hope for Zimbabwe with a rapid century, scoring 139 in their first-innings total of 265. However, a weak batting lineup and key injuries hampered their progress.

England's bowlers, led by Ben Stokes and Shoaib Bashir, exploited Zimbabwe's vulnerabilities effectively. The looming threat of rain on Saturday adds urgency to England's efforts to clinch victory on the third day.

