Left Menu

Bath's Triumph: A Dream Treble in European Rugby

Bath secured their second major victory of the season by defeating Lyon 37-12 in the European Challenge Cup final. Despite a challenging first half, Bath emerged victorious, with standout performances by key players, marking a remarkable achievement after years without a major trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 02:57 IST
Bath's Triumph: A Dream Treble in European Rugby
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bath Rugby achieved a significant milestone in their season by winning the European Challenge Cup, overpowering Lyon with a decisive 37-12 victory at the Principality Stadium. The triumph marks their second major win, adding to their earlier Premiership Cup success.

Despite a controversial first half, Bath showed resilience, particularly during a period when they were reduced to 13 players. Scrumhalf Ben Spencer, who was instrumental in seizing the match, was named man of the match after scoring a crucial try. Spencer emphasized the team's focus on discipline and playing the game, not the occasion.

This victory ends a long drought since their last major title in 2008, signaling Bath's return as a formidable force in English rugby. With strong performances across the board, including composed contributions from Finn Russell, Bath celebrated managing their game plan to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025