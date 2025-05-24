Bath's Triumph: A Dream Treble in European Rugby
Bath secured their second major victory of the season by defeating Lyon 37-12 in the European Challenge Cup final. Despite a challenging first half, Bath emerged victorious, with standout performances by key players, marking a remarkable achievement after years without a major trophy.
Bath Rugby achieved a significant milestone in their season by winning the European Challenge Cup, overpowering Lyon with a decisive 37-12 victory at the Principality Stadium. The triumph marks their second major win, adding to their earlier Premiership Cup success.
Despite a controversial first half, Bath showed resilience, particularly during a period when they were reduced to 13 players. Scrumhalf Ben Spencer, who was instrumental in seizing the match, was named man of the match after scoring a crucial try. Spencer emphasized the team's focus on discipline and playing the game, not the occasion.
This victory ends a long drought since their last major title in 2008, signaling Bath's return as a formidable force in English rugby. With strong performances across the board, including composed contributions from Finn Russell, Bath celebrated managing their game plan to fruition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
