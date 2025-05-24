Gujarat Titans Eye Top-Two Finish Against Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans are poised to secure a crucial top-two spot in the Indian Premier League standings as they prepare to face Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru's defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Titans maintain control over their playoff destiny.

For Chennai Super Kings, the focus has shifted to future planning, as they are already out of playoff contention. The team is set to experiment with younger players and different combinations, aiming to build a competitive outfit for the coming seasons.

One of the challenges for the Titans lies in the bowling department, where star spinner Rashid Khan has struggled to deliver his best. Additionally, they must address concerns in the pace department, especially with Kagiso Rabada soon departing for national duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)