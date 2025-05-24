Left Menu

Khelo India Beach Games: Diu Shines as Sports Paradise

The inaugural Khelo India Beach Games, held in Diu, concluded successfully, highlighting the region's potential as a sports hub. Celebrating the triumph of Manipur, Maharashtra, and Nagaland, the event stressed the importance of nurturing grassroots sports talent across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:31 IST
Khelo India Beach Games: Diu Shines as Sports Paradise
Champions Manipur (Photo: Sai Media) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, has extended hearty congratulations to Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu for effectively hosting the first Khelo India Beach Games. According to SAI Media, the event, which commenced on May 19, concluded ceremoniously at the INS Khukri Memorial in Diu on Saturday.

Mandaviya praised the efforts of the Union Territory, mentioning that it fulfilled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform Diu into a premier beach sports destination. He lauded Manipur for dominating the event, followed by Maharashtra and Nagaland, noting Nagaland's impressive top-three finish at a Khelo India event for the first time.

The games saw the participation of 811 athletes across six medal sports, promoting a spirit of competition and national pride. Minister of State for Sports, Srimati Raksha Nikhil Khadse, underscored the importance of Khelo India in enhancing India's sports culture and highlighted the significant contributions from the North East in the broader sporting landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025