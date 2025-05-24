Khelo India Beach Games: Diu Shines as Sports Paradise

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, has extended hearty congratulations to Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu for effectively hosting the first Khelo India Beach Games. According to SAI Media, the event, which commenced on May 19, concluded ceremoniously at the INS Khukri Memorial in Diu on Saturday.

Mandaviya praised the efforts of the Union Territory, mentioning that it fulfilled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform Diu into a premier beach sports destination. He lauded Manipur for dominating the event, followed by Maharashtra and Nagaland, noting Nagaland's impressive top-three finish at a Khelo India event for the first time.

The games saw the participation of 811 athletes across six medal sports, promoting a spirit of competition and national pride. Minister of State for Sports, Srimati Raksha Nikhil Khadse, underscored the importance of Khelo India in enhancing India's sports culture and highlighted the significant contributions from the North East in the broader sporting landscape.

