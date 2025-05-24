Asgreen Triumphs Amidst Chaotic Giro d'Italia Stage 14

In a dramatic turn of events at stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia, Denmark's Kasper Asgreen seized victory after capitalizing on a chaotic crash that scattered the peloton. Riding for EF Education-EasyPost, Asgreen broke away from the initial group and maintained his lead despite mounting pressure from pursuers.

A robust performance saw Asgreen fend off the chasing group on the 195-km course from Treviso to Nova Gorica, with Australian Kaden Groves claiming second place ahead of Dutchman Olav Kooij. Key competitors, including Mexican leader Isaac del Toro, remained strategically positioned, avoiding the chaos to secure his standing in the general classification.

The day's race, marred by crashes on narrow, slick cobblestones, dramatically shifted the competition's landscape. Former stage leader Mads Pedersen was among those affected, causing setbacks for many hopefuls. Despite the turbulence, Asgreen's strategic move allowed him to savor the victory, marking another memorable chapter in the Giro d'Italia.

(With inputs from agencies.)