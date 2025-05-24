Left Menu

Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer Shine in High-Scoring IPL Clash

Marcus Stoinis erupted with a powerful 44 not out after Shreyas Iyer's vital 53, helping Punjab Kings set a formidable 206 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL matchup. Despite early wickets by Delhi, Punjab’s batting resurgence led by Iyer and Stoinis ensured a challenging target.

Jaipur | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:47 IST
Marcus Stoinis showcased his explosive batting prowess following a crucial half-century from Shreyas Iyer, as Punjab Kings put up a daunting total of 206 for eight in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Stoinis remained unbeaten with a brisk 44 off just 16 balls, with his innings featuring four sixes and three fours, complementing Iyer's earlier contribution of 53 runs off 34 balls.

Delhi Capitals struck early with Priyansh Arya's dismissal, but Punjab's middle-order response, highlighted by aggressive innings from both Iyer and Stoinis, set the stage for an intense contest. Key contributions from other batsmen propelled Punjab to a commanding score.

