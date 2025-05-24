Delhi Capitals Triumph with Stunning Chase Against Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals emerged victorious against Punjab Kings, clinching a six-wicket win in their recent Indian Premier League clash. The Capitals successfully chased down a challenging target of 207, wrapping it up with three balls to spare.

Sameer Rizvi was the standout performer, scoring an unbeaten 58 off just 25 deliveries. His innings included three fours and five towering sixes. Teammates Karun Nair and KL Rahul chipped in with valuable contributions of 44 and 35 respectively.

The Punjab Kings had posted a competitive total of 206 for 8, led by captain Shreyas Iyer's 53. However, a disciplined bowling performance by Mustafizur Rahman, Vipraj Nigam, and Kuldeep Yadav helped restrict the Kings, allowing Delhi to chase the target successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)