Delhi Capitals Triumph with Stunning Chase Against Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals secured a thrilling victory over Punjab Kings by successfully chasing a target of 207 in the Indian Premier League. With Sameer Rizvi's impressive 58 not out, DC reached 208 for 4 in just 19.3 overs. Key contributions from Karun Nair and KL Rahul helped seal the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:32 IST
Delhi Capitals emerged victorious against Punjab Kings, clinching a six-wicket win in their recent Indian Premier League clash. The Capitals successfully chased down a challenging target of 207, wrapping it up with three balls to spare.

Sameer Rizvi was the standout performer, scoring an unbeaten 58 off just 25 deliveries. His innings included three fours and five towering sixes. Teammates Karun Nair and KL Rahul chipped in with valuable contributions of 44 and 35 respectively.

The Punjab Kings had posted a competitive total of 206 for 8, led by captain Shreyas Iyer's 53. However, a disciplined bowling performance by Mustafizur Rahman, Vipraj Nigam, and Kuldeep Yadav helped restrict the Kings, allowing Delhi to chase the target successfully.

