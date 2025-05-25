Left Menu

Arsenal's Historic Triumph: Women's Champions League Glory After 18 Years

Stina Blackstenius scored a late goal to secure Arsenal's victory over Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final. Arsenal, considered underdogs, won 1-0, claiming their second title after 18 years. The match showcased Arsenal's resilience against a formidable Barcelona team, who had dominated the tournament in recent years.

In a stunning turn of events, Arsenal forward Stina Blackstenius clinched a dramatic late winner as Arsenal triumphed over previous champions Barcelona 1-0, claiming the Women's Champions League title on Saturday. This victory marks Arsenal's second title in the tournament and their first in 18 years.

Arsenal displayed remarkable resilience as they repelled Barcelona's numerous attempts before Blackstenius struck in the 75th minute. Assisted by Beth Mead, Blackstenius found the net with a low diagonal shot, sending the 5,000 traveling Arsenal fans into jubilant celebrations at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Despite Barcelona's reputation and previous successes, Arsenal stood their ground. Renee Slegers's side, appearing in their first final since their 2007 victory, demonstrated that underdog status didn't deter their determination. The monumental win over mighty Barcelona is a testament to Arsenal's unwavering team spirit and grit.

