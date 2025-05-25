Norris Shines in Sports Highlights

Lando Norris made headlines by securing his first Monaco Grand Prix pole position, a significant achievement for McLaren since 2007. Despite facing recent setbacks in his Formula One campaign, Norris's performance signals a strong comeback.

In National Women's Soccer League action, Bia Zaneratto and Temwa Chawinga led Kansas City Current to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Stars. This triumph marks the third consecutive win for Kansas City after earlier losses this season.

Meanwhile, tennis legend Novak Djokovic celebrated his milestone 100th ATP win at the Geneva Open, joining an elite group of players. His victory was hard-earned, requiring a three-set duel against Hubert Hurkacz.