Monaco Pole Joy to Djokovic's Century: Highlights from the Sports World

The sports world is abuzz with significant achievements this week. Lando Norris's maiden pole at the Monaco Grand Prix marks a career high as he outpaces McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Current propel past Chicago Stars with a 3-1 victory, showing a string of impressive performances after earlier setbacks.

Amid baseball movements, Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer is anticipated to make his major league debut, filling the spot of injured Alex Bregman. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic claims still more glory, securing his 100th career ATP title in Geneva, delivering a thrilling comeback against Hubert Hurkacz.

In other headlines, Canada's dream in the ice hockey championship meets an abrupt end as Switzerland advances to the final following a decisive victory over Denmark. Notably, Rory McIlroy opts out of the Memorial Tournament, while Shohei Ohtani edges closer to returning to the pitching mound for the Dodgers.

(With inputs from agencies.)