Rafa Nadal Honored Amid French Open Excitement
Rafa Nadal received a heartfelt tribute at the French Open with a permanent plaque to honor his 14 victories. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka dominated her first match, maintaining her Grand Slam streak. Other notable wins included China's Zheng Qinwen and Elina Svitolina, while Peyton Stearns faced an early defeat.
Rafa Nadal was celebrated at the French Open with a touching tribute, receiving a permanent plaque to commemorate his 14 wins on the clay courts.
Elsewhere, world number one Aryna Sabalenka cruised through her first match, defeating Kamilla Rakhimova and extending her streak in Grand Slam first rounds.
Meanwhile, Zheng Qinwen and Elina Svitolina secured impressive victories, whereas Peyton Stearns suffered an unexpected early exit from the tournament.
