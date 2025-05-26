Rafa Nadal Honored Amid French Open Excitement

Rafa Nadal was celebrated at the French Open with a touching tribute, receiving a permanent plaque to commemorate his 14 wins on the clay courts.

Elsewhere, world number one Aryna Sabalenka cruised through her first match, defeating Kamilla Rakhimova and extending her streak in Grand Slam first rounds.

Meanwhile, Zheng Qinwen and Elina Svitolina secured impressive victories, whereas Peyton Stearns suffered an unexpected early exit from the tournament.