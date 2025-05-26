Left Menu

Cabrera Clinches Senior PGA Championship Amid Dramatic Turnaround

Angel Cabrera emerged victorious in the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional, marking his second senior major win in a week. Cabrera capitalized on Padraig Harrington's faltering performance. The victory is a significant comeback for Cabrera, who recently served 20 months in prison and overcame personal challenges to succeed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bethesda | Updated: 26-05-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 09:36 IST
Angel Cabrera claimed the Senior PGA Championship title at Congressional, overcoming a two-stroke deficit to secure a one-shot victory over Padraig Harrington. Cabrera's success is noteworthy, considering he recently served 20 months in an Argentine prison and faced immense personal challenges.

The tournament saw a dramatic turn of events as Harrington, initially in a strong position, stumbled with a double bogey on the 15th hole. Cabrera seized the opportunity, maintaining a steady performance with a 3-under 69, which propelled him to his second senior major championship win in as many weeks.

Harrington's falter allowed Cabrera to capitalize, as the Argentine golfer showcased resilience after a period away from the sport. Cabrera had doubts about his return, but his hard work paid off, and this victory marks a triumphant comeback, culminating in an 8-under 280 finish, ahead of Harrington and Thomas Bjorn, who shared second place.

