The Mac Allister brothers, Alexis and Kevin, achieved a remarkable family milestone on Sunday by securing championship titles in different countries. Neither participated in their teams' final matches, yet both celebrated significant victories.

Alexis was part of Liverpool's Premier League triumph, having recently joined from Brighton & Hove Albion, but sat out the final game due to a minor injury risk. Kevin's team, Union Saint-Gilloise, clinched their first Belgian title in 90 years, with Kevin sidelined by suspension.

Their father, Carlos, a former Argentina international, echoes the family's footballing legacy. Despite challenges, the brothers' resilience shone through, capturing headlines and admiration for their dedication and perseverance.

