Left Menu

Mac Allister Brothers Strike Gold on the Same Day Across Borders

Alexis and Kevin Mac Allister, from Argentina, both secured championship titles on the same day but in different countries. Alexis won the Premier League with Liverpool, while Kevin celebrated with Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium. Both brothers exhibited resilience, like their father, a former Argentine player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:35 IST
Mac Allister Brothers Strike Gold on the Same Day Across Borders

The Mac Allister brothers, Alexis and Kevin, achieved a remarkable family milestone on Sunday by securing championship titles in different countries. Neither participated in their teams' final matches, yet both celebrated significant victories.

Alexis was part of Liverpool's Premier League triumph, having recently joined from Brighton & Hove Albion, but sat out the final game due to a minor injury risk. Kevin's team, Union Saint-Gilloise, clinched their first Belgian title in 90 years, with Kevin sidelined by suspension.

Their father, Carlos, a former Argentina international, echoes the family's footballing legacy. Despite challenges, the brothers' resilience shone through, capturing headlines and admiration for their dedication and perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025