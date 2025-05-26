Left Menu

Igor Tudor Ready for Juventus Challenge at Club World Cup

Igor Tudor, coach of Juventus, is now open to leading the team at the Club World Cup after discussions with the club's sporting director. This comes despite uncertainty regarding his future with the club, amid talks of a potential return for former coach Antonio Conte.

Updated: 26-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:06 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Igor Tudor, the coach of Juventus, has expressed his readiness to lead the team in the upcoming Club World Cup. This decision follows a discussion with Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, resolving earlier doubts about his willingness to take on the role.

The uncertainty surrounding Tudor's future at Juventus has been a hot topic since he conveyed reluctance to coach in the Club World Cup without commitment for the next season. His comments came right after securing a fourth-place finish in Serie A and a spot in the Champions League for the team.

Amid speculation about his contract not being extended, there are talks of Antonio Conte, who recently led Napoli to victory, possibly returning to Juventus as head coach. However, Tudor remains optimistic about his future with the club, as he plans to honor his current contract which expires at the season's end.

