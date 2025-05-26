Supreme Court Upholds Olympic Guidelines: Vidarbha Hockey Association Petition Withdrawn

The Supreme Court has confirmed the standing Olympic policy that only one state association may be recognized, dismissing Vidarbha Hockey Association's plea. The association sought recognition from Hockey India and the Indian Olympic Association.

Vidarbha's plea was retracted following the bench's affirmation of the Bombay High Court's decision from June, which upheld the revocation of their membership. Vidarbha claimed its removal was arbitrary despite its past status as an associate member until 2013.

Although references were made to other sports with multiple associate members, Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta stressed that hockey's Olympic status demands strict adherence to its regulations. Consequently, the Vidarbha Hockey Association opted to withdraw its case rather than face dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)