IPL Battle: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

In a thrilling IPL match, Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl against Mumbai Indians. The teams saw strategic shifts with Punjab bringing in Kyle Jamieson and Vijaykumar Vyshak. Mumbai's lineup features Ashwani Kumar, with hopes set high for a competitive contest.

Updated: 26-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:18 IST
IPL Battle: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
In an exhilarating Indian Premier League showdown, Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first in their clash against Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Punjab Kings introduced strategic changes, including Kyle Jamieson and Vijaykumar Vyshak, replacing Azmatullah Omarzai and Prabhsimran Singh, the designated impact substitute.

Mumbai Indians have fielded Ashwani Kumar in their playing XI amidst expectations of an intense game of cricket.

