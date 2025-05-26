IPL Battle: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

In an exhilarating Indian Premier League showdown, Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first in their clash against Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Punjab Kings introduced strategic changes, including Kyle Jamieson and Vijaykumar Vyshak, replacing Azmatullah Omarzai and Prabhsimran Singh, the designated impact substitute.

Mumbai Indians have fielded Ashwani Kumar in their playing XI amidst expectations of an intense game of cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)