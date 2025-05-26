Yuzvendra Chahal's Injury Clouds Punjab Kings' Play-Off Hopes

Punjab Kings face uncertainty as their lead spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, missed his second consecutive IPL game due to a finger injury. However, he is anticipated to recover in time for the crucial play-offs, according to BCCI sources.

Purchased for a record Rs 18 crore, Chahal became the costliest spinner in IPL history. Despite his absence, Harpreet Brar has stepped up as the lead spinner, helping Punjab Kings reach the play-offs for the first time since 2014.

The team has relied on skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting's effective partnership, while also preparing for the departure of Marco Jansen, which shifts pressure to Kyle Jamieson. The bowling department remains the team's weak link as they strive for IPL glory.