Left Menu

Yuzvendra Chahal's Injury Clouds Punjab Kings' Play-Off Hopes

Yuzvendra Chahal, Punjab Kings' spinner, missed consecutive IPL games due to a finger injury. Despite his absence, he is expected to return for the play-offs. Purchased for Rs 18 crore, Chahal's performance has been crucial. His return could be vital for Punjab Kings who await their first playoff since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:47 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal's Injury Clouds Punjab Kings' Play-Off Hopes
Yuzvendra Chahal
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings face uncertainty as their lead spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, missed his second consecutive IPL game due to a finger injury. However, he is anticipated to recover in time for the crucial play-offs, according to BCCI sources.

Purchased for a record Rs 18 crore, Chahal became the costliest spinner in IPL history. Despite his absence, Harpreet Brar has stepped up as the lead spinner, helping Punjab Kings reach the play-offs for the first time since 2014.

The team has relied on skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting's effective partnership, while also preparing for the departure of Marco Jansen, which shifts pressure to Kyle Jamieson. The bowling department remains the team's weak link as they strive for IPL glory.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025