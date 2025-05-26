India Triumphs Over Uruguay in Thrilling Hockey Showdown

The Indian junior women's hockey team secured a narrow 3-2 victory against Uruguay during their second match of the friendly Four Nations Tournament held in Rosario, Argentina. This exciting encounter on Monday saw India overcome an early deficit, with commendable performances from Sonam and Kanika Siwach.

Uruguay initially took the lead in the game as Milagros Seigal successfully converted a penalty corner in the 3rd minute. India managed to equalize in the second quarter when Sonam scored through a penalty corner in the 21st minute. However, Uruguay quickly reclaimed their lead, capitalizing on another penalty corner scored by Agustina Mari just three minutes later.

The scoreline remained unchanged through the third quarter, setting up a nail-biting final stretch. Rising to the occasion, Kanika Siwach delivered a game-changing performance, scoring twice in the concluding minutes. Her pivotal goals at the 46th and 50th minutes ultimately led India to a thrilling win. With this hard-earned victory, India is set to face Argentina next.

(With inputs from agencies.)