Napoli's Triumph: Conte Celebrates Scudetto Amid Departure Rumors

Antonio Conte hailed the significance of Napoli's Serie A victory during a celebratory parade on Monday, as questions about his potential departure lingered. Avoiding speculation about his future, the Italian coach shared a momentous occasion with his team and devoted fans.

Napoli's second championship in three years was celebrated with thousands of fans in an open-top bus parade. Conte praised the city of Naples, stating, "Celebrating the Scudetto at Napoli is truly extraordinary," while highlighting the passionate bond between the team and its supporters.

Additionally, Conte acknowledged title rivals Inter Milan, who are set to face Paris St Germain in the Champions League final. Napoli's top scorer, Romelu Lukaku, expressed his desire for Conte to remain with the team, emphasizing their strong connection.

