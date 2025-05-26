Left Menu

Napoli's Triumph: Conte Celebrates Scudetto Amid Departure Rumors

Antonio Conte celebrated Napoli's Serie A victory while avoiding questions about his future with the team. As fans turned out in droves to see the championship parade, Conte commended Naples for its passion. He also lauded Inter Milan, Napoli's fierce competitors this season, ahead of their Champions League final clash.

26-05-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Antonio Conte hailed the significance of Napoli's Serie A victory during a celebratory parade on Monday, as questions about his potential departure lingered. Avoiding speculation about his future, the Italian coach shared a momentous occasion with his team and devoted fans.

Napoli's second championship in three years was celebrated with thousands of fans in an open-top bus parade. Conte praised the city of Naples, stating, "Celebrating the Scudetto at Napoli is truly extraordinary," while highlighting the passionate bond between the team and its supporters.

Additionally, Conte acknowledged title rivals Inter Milan, who are set to face Paris St Germain in the Champions League final. Napoli's top scorer, Romelu Lukaku, expressed his desire for Conte to remain with the team, emphasizing their strong connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

