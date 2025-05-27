Left Menu

Chaos Strikes Liverpool Celebration: Driver Plows Into Crowd

A vehicle rammed into a crowd celebrating Liverpool's Premier League win, injuring multiple pedestrians. The driver was apprehended, and a video shows the car hitting people before stopping. The incident occurred during a large celebration in Liverpool, with police investigating the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 00:36 IST
Chaos Strikes Liverpool Celebration: Driver Plows Into Crowd
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A driver was apprehended on Monday after a vehicle drove into a group of Liverpool soccer enthusiasts celebrating the team's Premier League victory, according to police reports.

Merseyside Police stated they are looking into reports that several pedestrians were impacted by the incident. A social media video reveals a gray minivan striking at least one person before swerving into a larger crowd.

Witness Harry Rashid, who attended the celebration with his family, recounted the minivan's sudden and rapid approach, only meters away from him. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his concerns and gratitude to officers for their swift reaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025