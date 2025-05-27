Chaos Strikes Liverpool Celebration: Driver Plows Into Crowd

A driver was apprehended on Monday after a vehicle drove into a group of Liverpool soccer enthusiasts celebrating the team's Premier League victory, according to police reports.

Merseyside Police stated they are looking into reports that several pedestrians were impacted by the incident. A social media video reveals a gray minivan striking at least one person before swerving into a larger crowd.

Witness Harry Rashid, who attended the celebration with his family, recounted the minivan's sudden and rapid approach, only meters away from him. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his concerns and gratitude to officers for their swift reaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)