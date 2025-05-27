Left Menu

Epic Wrestling Showdown: Ahmad Mirza Puria Triumphs in Jammu's Dangal

Iranian wrestler Ahmad Mirza Puria clinched victory over Bupinder Ajnala of Punjab in a highly-anticipated wrestling event in Jammu and Kashmir. The Dangal, held for the first time since the COVID pandemic, featured over 50 wrestlers and highlighted a message of peace amidst regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 00:56 IST
In a thrilling wrestling showdown, Iranian athlete Ahmad Mirza Puria emerged victorious against Punjab's Bupinder Ajnala during a Dangal held in Jammu and Kashmir. This marks the first event of its kind in the area following a five-year hiatus, drawing significant attention from wrestling aficionados across the region.

The competition, organized by the Dangal Committee Chanderkote along with local police and Army support, showcased over 50 wrestlers. The presence of athletes from various parts of India and Iran highlighted the event's regional significance in promoting peace and camaraderie, a committee member remarked.

Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju praised the organizers, especially police officer Majid Ali, for their efforts in conveying a message of peace post-Pahalgam terror attacks. The event's success, Raju noted, was a strong testament to the strength and unity of the community, inspiring local youth to pursue sports and shun drugs.

