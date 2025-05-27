Chaos at Liverpool Victory Parade: Car Ramming Incident Shocks Fans

A car collided with a crowd of Liverpool fans during their Premier League victory parade, leading to the arrest of a 53-year-old man. Merseyside police reported multiple pedestrians were hit following the team's open-top bus celebration through the city.

Authorities are conducting extensive enquiries to understand the collision's circumstances. Initial unverified social media footage showed injured individuals lying on the road. Emergency services responded promptly, transporting victims on stretchers as debris littered the scene.

Police urged against speculation regarding the incident. Vision circulated online captured a vehicle speeding into fans, narrowly avoiding densely packed areas. Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled the event as "appalling," conveying sympathy for the affected. The Liverpool team is coordinating with police over this serious incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)