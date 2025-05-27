Left Menu

Punjab Kings' Remarkable Turnaround: From Underdogs to IPL Contenders

Punjab Kings have reached IPL playoffs for the first time in 11 years after manifesting a top-two finish following a team overhaul. Led by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Ricky Ponting, the team focuses on culture and hard work, aiming to ultimately capture the trophy this season.

For the first time in 11 years, Punjab Kings have secured a spot in the IPL playoffs, a feat they collectively "manifested" as a team following a significant overhaul post-auction.

Under the leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer and guidance from coach Ricky Ponting, the team's focus on culture and mutual care has transformed them from perennial underachievers to serious title contenders.

Despite the absence of key pacer Marco Jansen, Punjab Kings are confident in their depth and believe in their ability to ultimately capture the championship trophy this season.

