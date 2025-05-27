Punjab Kings' Remarkable Turnaround: From Underdogs to IPL Contenders

For the first time in 11 years, Punjab Kings have secured a spot in the IPL playoffs, a feat they collectively "manifested" as a team following a significant overhaul post-auction.

Under the leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer and guidance from coach Ricky Ponting, the team's focus on culture and mutual care has transformed them from perennial underachievers to serious title contenders.

Despite the absence of key pacer Marco Jansen, Punjab Kings are confident in their depth and believe in their ability to ultimately capture the championship trophy this season.