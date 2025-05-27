Left Menu

Wasim Akram Backs Younis Khan for Pakistan Test Coaching Role

Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as a potential head coach for Pakistan's Test cricket team. Akram believes Younis can boost the team's performance. Despite past challenges, including a brief stint as batting coach, Akram highlights Younis' potential to revitalize the squad. PCB's decision remains awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:44 IST
Wasim Akram Backs Younis Khan for Pakistan Test Coaching Role
Younis Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Cricket icon Wasim Akram has vocalized his support for Younis Khan to take on the role of head coach for Pakistan's Test cricket team. Akram emphasized Younis' capability to enhance the team's performance in this format.

Younis, who previously served as the batting coach, had a tumultuous tenure marked by friction with some players and officials. Despite these hurdles, his tenure was cut short just six months into a two-year contract. Nonetheless, Akram reiterated his belief that Younis is a strong candidate for the role.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Mike Hesson as the head coach for the white-ball cricket teams but has yet to announce the head coach for Test cricket. With several names under consideration, Akram remains steadfast in backing Younis to lead and reshape the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025