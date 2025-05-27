Wasim Akram Backs Younis Khan for Pakistan Test Coaching Role

Cricket icon Wasim Akram has vocalized his support for Younis Khan to take on the role of head coach for Pakistan's Test cricket team. Akram emphasized Younis' capability to enhance the team's performance in this format.

Younis, who previously served as the batting coach, had a tumultuous tenure marked by friction with some players and officials. Despite these hurdles, his tenure was cut short just six months into a two-year contract. Nonetheless, Akram reiterated his belief that Younis is a strong candidate for the role.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Mike Hesson as the head coach for the white-ball cricket teams but has yet to announce the head coach for Test cricket. With several names under consideration, Akram remains steadfast in backing Younis to lead and reshape the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)