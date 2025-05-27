Left Menu

Sumit Antil Triumphs at Nottwil: A Golden Era for Indian Para-Athletics

Sumit Antil seized gold in the Men's Javelin F64 at the 2025 Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix with a throw of 72.35m. Other Indian athletes, including Gurjar Mahendra and Pingane Mina Vilas, also excelled in various categories, marking India's strong presence in international para-athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:33 IST
Sumit Antil (Photo: @antil_sumit7698/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

India's javelin sensation Sumit Antil emerged victorious in the Men's Javelin F64 category at the 2025 Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix, clinching the gold with a remarkable throw of 72.35 meters. Antil, who successfully defended his Paralympic gold in Paris last year, demonstrated his athletic prowess in the fifth round of the competition.

On Tuesday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) expressed pride in Antil's performance, acknowledging his achievement on the social media platform X. Antil's journey to gold in Nottwil began with a foul throw, followed by a progressive improvement, culminating in his gold-medal-winning throw in the penultimate round.

Meanwhile, Gurjar Mahendra set a new world record in the Javelin F42 category, securing gold with a throw of 61.17 meters. Pingane Mina Vilas achieved a rare treble in the F57 category, winning gold in discus, shot put, and javelin events. Other standout athletes included Bhuvi Agarwal and Perumalsamy Santhanakumar, who added to India's impressive medal tally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

