Left Menu

Djokovic Advances: A French Open Triumph in the Face of Challenges

Novak Djokovic overcomes strong winds and light rain to secure a decisive first-round victory at the French Open against Mackenzie McDonald. The sixth-seed Serbian continues his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam, following his 100th career title win in Geneva. Djokovic maintains an unbeaten streak in first rounds in Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:01 IST
Djokovic Advances: A French Open Triumph in the Face of Challenges
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic faced gusty winds and intermittent rain but comfortably defeated American Mackenzie McDonald to advance to the second round of the French Open. This win marks the start of Djokovic's campaign for his 25th Grand Slam title.

Fresh off a significant title win in Geneva, his 100th career triumph, the Serbian tennis star dominated with a 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory on the same court where he won Olympic gold last year. In a post-match interview, Djokovic expressed satisfaction, acknowledging the special nature of playing in Paris.

Despite a recent coaching change, Djokovic showcased his resilience, maintaining focus through weather-related interruptions. His impressive record at the French Open continues, having never lost a first round since 2010.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025