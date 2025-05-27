Djokovic Advances: A French Open Triumph in the Face of Challenges

Novak Djokovic faced gusty winds and intermittent rain but comfortably defeated American Mackenzie McDonald to advance to the second round of the French Open. This win marks the start of Djokovic's campaign for his 25th Grand Slam title.

Fresh off a significant title win in Geneva, his 100th career triumph, the Serbian tennis star dominated with a 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory on the same court where he won Olympic gold last year. In a post-match interview, Djokovic expressed satisfaction, acknowledging the special nature of playing in Paris.

Despite a recent coaching change, Djokovic showcased his resilience, maintaining focus through weather-related interruptions. His impressive record at the French Open continues, having never lost a first round since 2010.

(With inputs from agencies.)