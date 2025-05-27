Djokovic Advances: A French Open Triumph in the Face of Challenges
Novak Djokovic overcomes strong winds and light rain to secure a decisive first-round victory at the French Open against Mackenzie McDonald. The sixth-seed Serbian continues his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam, following his 100th career title win in Geneva. Djokovic maintains an unbeaten streak in first rounds in Paris.
Novak Djokovic faced gusty winds and intermittent rain but comfortably defeated American Mackenzie McDonald to advance to the second round of the French Open. This win marks the start of Djokovic's campaign for his 25th Grand Slam title.
Fresh off a significant title win in Geneva, his 100th career triumph, the Serbian tennis star dominated with a 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory on the same court where he won Olympic gold last year. In a post-match interview, Djokovic expressed satisfaction, acknowledging the special nature of playing in Paris.
Despite a recent coaching change, Djokovic showcased his resilience, maintaining focus through weather-related interruptions. His impressive record at the French Open continues, having never lost a first round since 2010.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu: A Parisian Engagement
IAE 2025: Africa’s Energy Potential to Drive Global Collaboration in Paris
Spectacular UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses Dazzles ParisLongchamp
Drama in Paris: Kim Kardashian's Harrowing 2016 Heist Testimony
Garry Kasparov Lauds Young Chess Prodigy Gukesh Amidst Carlsen Comparisons