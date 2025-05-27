Thrilling Day at the French Open: Djokovic and Frech Shine

The third day at the French Open delivered captivating matches, with Polish player Magdalena Frech surprising fans by defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, a former finalist at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. The match ended with a straight-sets victory of 7-6(4) 6-0 in Frech's favor.

Novak Djokovic showed his prowess as he smoothly defeated Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-3 6-3 6-3. Djokovic is on the path to claim his fourth Roland Garros title, further emphasizing his dominance on clay.

In other matches, American Jessica Pegula cruised past Anca Todoni, while Coco Gauff dispatched Olivia Gadecki with ease. A notable upset occurred when Cameron Norrie outperformed Daniil Medvedev, proving the unpredictable nature of the tournament.

