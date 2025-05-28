Left Menu

Christophe Galtier's Departure from Al-Duhail: A Football Era Ends

Christophe Galtier has parted ways with Al-Duhail after the Qatari club chose not to renew his contract. His team finished as runners-up in the league and faced an early exit in the Emir Cup. Al-Duhail thanked Galtier for his service following his brief tenure since October 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 03:12 IST
Christophe Galtier's Departure from Al-Duhail: A Football Era Ends
Christophe Galtier

The French manager, Christophe Galtier, is no longer with Al-Duhail as the club decided not to extend his contract, according to an announcement on Tuesday. Galtier's team ended their league campaign in second place, trailing Al-Sadd by just two points. Al-Sadd also triumphed over Al-Duhail in a grueling Qatar Cup final decided by penalties.

Al-Duhail confirmed Galtier's departure and expressed their gratitude: "The management of Al Duhail Sports Club extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to the technical director of the first team, Mr Christophe Galtier, and his coaching staff following the end of his contract with the club. We wish them all the best in their next endeavors," read a statement on their social media platform, X.

Christophe Galtier was appointed in October 2023 to take over managerial duties from Hernan Crespo, himself a former Paris St Germain manager. The decision marks the end of a brief yet eventful chapter for the club and its technical squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025