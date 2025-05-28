Christophe Galtier's Departure from Al-Duhail: A Football Era Ends
Christophe Galtier has parted ways with Al-Duhail after the Qatari club chose not to renew his contract. His team finished as runners-up in the league and faced an early exit in the Emir Cup. Al-Duhail thanked Galtier for his service following his brief tenure since October 2023.
The French manager, Christophe Galtier, is no longer with Al-Duhail as the club decided not to extend his contract, according to an announcement on Tuesday. Galtier's team ended their league campaign in second place, trailing Al-Sadd by just two points. Al-Sadd also triumphed over Al-Duhail in a grueling Qatar Cup final decided by penalties.
Al-Duhail confirmed Galtier's departure and expressed their gratitude: "The management of Al Duhail Sports Club extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to the technical director of the first team, Mr Christophe Galtier, and his coaching staff following the end of his contract with the club. We wish them all the best in their next endeavors," read a statement on their social media platform, X.
Christophe Galtier was appointed in October 2023 to take over managerial duties from Hernan Crespo, himself a former Paris St Germain manager. The decision marks the end of a brief yet eventful chapter for the club and its technical squad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Power Mech Projects Gains Major Telangana Township Contract
Sebi Extends Certification Deadline for AIF Managers
NATO Contract Scandal: Arrests and Investigations Unveil Corruption
Delhi: Manager of finance firm held for embezzlement of over Rs 3 crore
Nottingham Forest Sets Record Straight on Manager-Owner Confrontation