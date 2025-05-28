Left Menu

Serena Williams Honored with Prestigious Princess of Asturias Prize

Serena Williams won the Princess of Asturias Prize for Sports for her impressive tennis achievements. The American tennis legend, who captured 73 singles titles, including 23 Grand Slams, is transitioning to focus on family and business. The annual award celebrates excellence across various fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:06 IST
Serena Williams
  • Country:
  • Spain

Tennis icon Serena Williams has been honored with Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias Prize for Sports, an award recognizing her exceptional career in tennis. Organizers announced the accolade on Wednesday.

Williams, aged 43, has clinched a remarkable 73 career singles titles, including a record 23 Grand Slams. Her decision in 2022 to step back from tennis was to prioritize her family and business aspirations.

The Princess of Asturias Award, worth 50,000 euros ($57,000), is one of eight annual awards that celebrate achievements in areas such as arts, literature, and science. The ceremony, hosted by Spain's Princess Leonor, occurs every fall in Oviedo and has previously recognized sports entities like the IOC Refugee Olympic Team and the New Zealand rugby squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

