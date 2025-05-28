Left Menu

Rising Star Ronan Kpakio Joins Wales National Team

Young soccer talent Ronan Kpakio has been quickly advanced to the Wales national team. The 18-year-old right back, from Cardiff, was included in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium, despite having only started one league game prior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cardiff | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:23 IST
Rising Star Ronan Kpakio Joins Wales National Team

Few soccer players have climbed the national team ranks as quickly as Ronan Kpakio. The right back from Cardiff turned 18 on Sunday and has already been named in Wales manager Craig Bellamy's squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, despite starting only one league game thus far.

Kpakio's inclusion in the squad comes after his performance in six games across all competitions for Cardiff. He made his first league start on May 3 at the end of the season, following earlier substitute appearances in the Championship, and matches in the FA Cup and English League Cup.

Wales, aiming for a second consecutive World Cup appearance, has secured four points from its initial two qualifying games, with Kpakio potentially playing critical matches against Liechtenstein on June 6 and Belgium on June 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025