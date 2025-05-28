Rising Star Ronan Kpakio Joins Wales National Team

Few soccer players have climbed the national team ranks as quickly as Ronan Kpakio. The right back from Cardiff turned 18 on Sunday and has already been named in Wales manager Craig Bellamy's squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, despite starting only one league game thus far.

Kpakio's inclusion in the squad comes after his performance in six games across all competitions for Cardiff. He made his first league start on May 3 at the end of the season, following earlier substitute appearances in the Championship, and matches in the FA Cup and English League Cup.

Wales, aiming for a second consecutive World Cup appearance, has secured four points from its initial two qualifying games, with Kpakio potentially playing critical matches against Liechtenstein on June 6 and Belgium on June 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)