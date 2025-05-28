Dramatic Upsets and Rain Interruptions: Day 4 of the French Open

The fourth day at the French Open was marked by dramatic matches and weather interruptions. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a challenging match against Fabian Marozsan, clinching victory in four sets to progress to the third round. Alcaraz's win was contested yet decisive, concluding 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2.

Another highlight was Portugal's Nuno Borges delivering a shocking upset by defeating seventh seed Casper Ruud. Borges triumphed 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-0, driving him to his biggest career win. Ruud's performance suffered due to a calf injury requiring a medical timeout, but Borges remained steady and secured the match quickly.

The day was also characterized by unexpected weather-related interruptions. Heavy rain caused temporary suspensions of outdoor matches, which resumed once conditions improved. Among those advancing to the next round were Jasmine Paolini, Amanda Anisimova, and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, each showcasing formidable prowess on the courts.

