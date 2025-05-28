Left Menu

Dramatic Upsets and Rain Interruptions: Day 4 of the French Open

Day four of the French Open saw intense action as defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a challenge from Fabian Marozsan. Nuno Borges caused an upset by defeating Casper Ruud. Matches were paused due to rain but later resumed. Several players advanced to the third round amidst unexpected circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:38 IST
Dramatic Upsets and Rain Interruptions: Day 4 of the French Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The fourth day at the French Open was marked by dramatic matches and weather interruptions. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a challenging match against Fabian Marozsan, clinching victory in four sets to progress to the third round. Alcaraz's win was contested yet decisive, concluding 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2.

Another highlight was Portugal's Nuno Borges delivering a shocking upset by defeating seventh seed Casper Ruud. Borges triumphed 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-0, driving him to his biggest career win. Ruud's performance suffered due to a calf injury requiring a medical timeout, but Borges remained steady and secured the match quickly.

The day was also characterized by unexpected weather-related interruptions. Heavy rain caused temporary suspensions of outdoor matches, which resumed once conditions improved. Among those advancing to the next round were Jasmine Paolini, Amanda Anisimova, and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, each showcasing formidable prowess on the courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025