Casper Ruud Exits French Open Amid Knee Struggles

Casper Ruud, a two-time French Open runner-up, was eliminated in the second round by Nuno Borges. Despite initially leading, Ruud struggled due to a knee injury. Borges capitalized on Ruud's limitations, eventually winning 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0. Borges will advance to play Alexei Popyrin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:09 IST
Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud, the world number eight and two-time French Open finalist, faced a surprising exit in the second round at the hands of Portugal's Nuno Borges. Ruud, battling a persistent knee injury, could not sustain his performance after a promising start.

The match began well for Ruud, who seized the first set 6-2 with ease. However, Borges rebounded impressively, minimizing errors and increasing his serve efficiency, which ultimately overwhelmed Ruud. The unseeded Borges turned the game around by winning the subsequent sets convincingly.

Struggling with knee pain, Ruud's movements were restricted, and despite a medical timeout, he could not reverse the course of the match. Borges delivered a decisive finish, advancing to the next round to face Australia's Alexei Popyrin.

