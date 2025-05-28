Casper Ruud Exits French Open Amid Knee Struggles

Casper Ruud, the world number eight and two-time French Open finalist, faced a surprising exit in the second round at the hands of Portugal's Nuno Borges. Ruud, battling a persistent knee injury, could not sustain his performance after a promising start.

The match began well for Ruud, who seized the first set 6-2 with ease. However, Borges rebounded impressively, minimizing errors and increasing his serve efficiency, which ultimately overwhelmed Ruud. The unseeded Borges turned the game around by winning the subsequent sets convincingly.

Struggling with knee pain, Ruud's movements were restricted, and despite a medical timeout, he could not reverse the course of the match. Borges delivered a decisive finish, advancing to the next round to face Australia's Alexei Popyrin.

(With inputs from agencies.)