Isaac Del Toro Triumphs at Giro d'Italia Stage 17
Isaac Del Toro, representing UAE Team Emirates-XRG, achieved his first stage win at the Giro d'Italia by excelling in a challenging Stage 17. The route, culminating with ascents of Passo del Tonale and Passo del Mortirolo, saw Del Toro extend his lead in the overall standings with a decisive late sprint.
The race continues with Stage 18 on Thursday, transitioning to a largely flat route covering 144 kilometers from Morbegno to Cesano Maderno.
