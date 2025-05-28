Isaac Del Toro Triumphs at Giro d'Italia Stage 17

Isaac Del Toro, a Mexican cyclist from UAE Team Emirates-XRG, secured his maiden stage victory in the Giro d'Italia with a stellar performance during Stage 17. His perfectly-timed sprint at the conclusion of the 155-kilometer route from San Michele all'Adige to Bormio allowed him to strengthen his position in the overall competition.

The stage, while slightly less grueling than the previous day, included significant challenges with climbs up Passo del Tonale and Passo del Mortirolo. Del Toro maintained impressive stamina, breaking away from competitors Romain Bardet and Richard Carapaz in the final moments to clinch victory.

The race continues with Stage 18 on Thursday, transitioning to a largely flat route covering 144 kilometers from Morbegno to Cesano Maderno.

(With inputs from agencies.)