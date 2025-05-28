Left Menu

Isaac Del Toro Triumphs at Giro d'Italia Stage 17

Isaac Del Toro, representing UAE Team Emirates-XRG, achieved his first stage win at the Giro d'Italia by excelling in a challenging Stage 17. The route, culminating with ascents of Passo del Tonale and Passo del Mortirolo, saw Del Toro extend his lead in the overall standings with a decisive late sprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:44 IST
Isaac Del Toro Triumphs at Giro d'Italia Stage 17

Isaac Del Toro, a Mexican cyclist from UAE Team Emirates-XRG, secured his maiden stage victory in the Giro d'Italia with a stellar performance during Stage 17. His perfectly-timed sprint at the conclusion of the 155-kilometer route from San Michele all'Adige to Bormio allowed him to strengthen his position in the overall competition.

The stage, while slightly less grueling than the previous day, included significant challenges with climbs up Passo del Tonale and Passo del Mortirolo. Del Toro maintained impressive stamina, breaking away from competitors Romain Bardet and Richard Carapaz in the final moments to clinch victory.

The race continues with Stage 18 on Thursday, transitioning to a largely flat route covering 144 kilometers from Morbegno to Cesano Maderno.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025