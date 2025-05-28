Alcaraz Triumphs with Dramatic New Look at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending French Open champion, entered the spotlight with a fresh haircut and a victory over Fabian Marozsan to proceed to the third round. The Spaniard, flaunting a dramatic fade, breezed through the first set, despite moments of vulnerability against his Hungarian opponent.

Recalling a past defeat to Marozsan, Alcaraz ensured history would not repeat itself, showing both vulnerability and resilience in equal measure. "I started strong with high confidence, but he played aggressively in the second set," Alcaraz shared. His tenacity paid off as he regained control in the subsequent sets.

In a match marked by its fluctuating momentum, Alcaraz eventually prevailed, showcasing his muscular gameplay. Next, he will face Bosnian Damir Dzumhur. As the tournament progresses, Alcaraz aims to not only secure victories but also entertain and engage tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)