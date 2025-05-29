Gukesh's Resilient Comeback: Birthday Victory over Nakamura in Norway Chess

World Chess Champion D Gukesh marked his 19th birthday with a major victory, defeating Hikaru Nakamura, the World's No. 2 player, in the ongoing Norway Chess competition. This triumph earned Gukesh three crucial points.

Gukesh, despite experiencing consecutive losses to Magnus Carlsen and Arjun Erigaisi, leveraged improved time management skills to outplay Nakamura, pressurizing him into mistakes over 42 moves. The win in this double round-robin tournament was pivotal for Gukesh, propelling him to re-enter the competition with renewed confidence.

Reflecting on his victory, Gukesh acknowledged past struggles with time management but lauded his performance. As he anticipates future challenges, he remains prepared for every scenario, emphasizing his focus on the current win and its morale boost after earlier setbacks.