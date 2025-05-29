Hasan Ali Channels Anger into Victory After Mother's Mugging

In a powerful display of resilience, Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali turned his anger over a personal incident into a match-winning performance. His mother was mugged in Gujranwala just before a crucial T20 International against Bangladesh, pushing him to channel his emotions on the field.

Making a remarkable comeback to the national team after a year-long hiatus, Ali clinched 5 wickets for 30 runs, leading Pakistan to a 39-run victory at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. 'I was very upset about hearing about the incident with my mother but my family told me to focus on my comeback,' Hasan shared.

His determination to succeed was evident despite the turmoil, and although his mother was unharmed, the experience highlighted the challenges athletes face off the field. This performance was a significant boost for Hasan, who had overcome a career-threatening injury to play again.

(With inputs from agencies.)