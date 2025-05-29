Left Menu

Hasan Ali Channels Anger into Victory After Mother's Mugging

Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali transformed his frustration over his mother's mugging into a stunning five-wicket performance against Bangladesh. Despite the unsettling incident before the match, Hasan marked a successful return to international cricket, contributing significantly to Pakistan's victory with his best T20 figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:18 IST
Hasan Ali Channels Anger into Victory After Mother's Mugging
Hasan Ali
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a powerful display of resilience, Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali turned his anger over a personal incident into a match-winning performance. His mother was mugged in Gujranwala just before a crucial T20 International against Bangladesh, pushing him to channel his emotions on the field.

Making a remarkable comeback to the national team after a year-long hiatus, Ali clinched 5 wickets for 30 runs, leading Pakistan to a 39-run victory at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. 'I was very upset about hearing about the incident with my mother but my family told me to focus on my comeback,' Hasan shared.

His determination to succeed was evident despite the turmoil, and although his mother was unharmed, the experience highlighted the challenges athletes face off the field. This performance was a significant boost for Hasan, who had overcome a career-threatening injury to play again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025