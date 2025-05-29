Left Menu

MotoGP Champion Jorge Martin Sets Sights Beyond Aprilia

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin announced he plans to depart from Aprilia before the 2026 season, though he's expected to honor his contract. Martin cited unmet testing conditions and injuries affecting his performance. Aprilia insists negotiations haven't occurred despite Martin's decision to control his future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:16 IST
MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has revealed his intention to part ways with Aprilia before the 2026 season, despite an existing contract. The Spanish rider noted his unresolved issues with the team, which includes an inability to properly test the bike under realistic conditions.

Martin, who secured his inaugural MotoGP title last season with Pramac Racing, has faced significant setbacks this year due to injuries. These incidents have rendered him unable to earn any points after seven rounds, as accidents left him with a collapsed lung and bruised ribs.

In a statement, Martin emphasized his right to choose his future, highlighting a contractual clause he negotiated with Aprilia, which allows him to make decisions if specific conditions aren't met. Aprilia has insisted that no discussions on early contract termination have taken place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

