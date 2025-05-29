MotoGP Champion Jorge Martin Sets Sights Beyond Aprilia

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has revealed his intention to part ways with Aprilia before the 2026 season, despite an existing contract. The Spanish rider noted his unresolved issues with the team, which includes an inability to properly test the bike under realistic conditions.

Martin, who secured his inaugural MotoGP title last season with Pramac Racing, has faced significant setbacks this year due to injuries. These incidents have rendered him unable to earn any points after seven rounds, as accidents left him with a collapsed lung and bruised ribs.

In a statement, Martin emphasized his right to choose his future, highlighting a contractual clause he negotiated with Aprilia, which allows him to make decisions if specific conditions aren't met. Aprilia has insisted that no discussions on early contract termination have taken place.

