Rajat Patidar Aims to Reignite Form in Crucial RCB vs PBKS Qualifier

Rajat Patidar, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper, faces immense expectations as his team gears up for the crucial Qualifier One match against Punjab Kings. With a history of exceptional performance in knockout matches, Patidar aims to overcome recent struggles and lead his team to the finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:48 IST
Rajat Patidar. (Photo- RCB). Image Credit: ANI
Rajat Patidar, the captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be the center of attention as his team faces the Punjab Kings in a pivotal Qualifier One match at Mullanpur this Thursday. The victorious team secures a direct path to the finals, significantly raising the stakes for Patidar.

Renowned for his prowess against spin, Patidar has been experiencing a slump following a bright start to the tournament. Yet, his impressive record in knockout T20 matches suggests that this game might be the perfect stage for his resurgence.

Since joining RCB at the end of 2022, Patidar shot to fame with an impressive century in last year's eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants. His exceptional performance in knockout matches, both domestically and in the IPL, provides hope for a potential bounce back as RCB looks to claim victory against Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

