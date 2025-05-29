Manchester City Preps for Swift Transfers Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has announced plans for a quick restructuring of the squad ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. The club intends to make swift transfers during a special pre-tournament window, aiming for readiness by June 18. City seeks to recover from a lackluster season without a trophy.
Manchester City is gearing up for rapid player acquisitions as they prepare for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has assured fans that the club is determined to rebuild its squad swiftly.
The Premier League has agreed to a special 10-day transfer window beginning June 1, allowing clubs to bolster their lineups ahead of the global tournament. Al Mubarak emphasized the club's precision in targeting specific players and positions. 'We have a clear strategy,' he stated.
City aims to mend from a finish that saw them place third in the league, missing a trophy for the first time since 2016-17. Al Mubarak admitted previous transfer hesitations may have cost them, but he sees renewed vigor in the team's attitude and expectations for the new season.
ALSO READ
Historic Plunge: Sampdoria Falls to Italian Football's Third Tier
Paraguay's FIFA Museum Exhibit: A Journey Through Football History
World Sevens Football: A New Chapter for Women's Soccer
Shake-up in Brazilian Football Confederation Leadership: Legal Rulings and Reinstatements
Tensions Rise in World Football as UEFA Criticizes FIFA Over Delayed Congress