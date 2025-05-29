Manchester City is gearing up for rapid player acquisitions as they prepare for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has assured fans that the club is determined to rebuild its squad swiftly.

The Premier League has agreed to a special 10-day transfer window beginning June 1, allowing clubs to bolster their lineups ahead of the global tournament. Al Mubarak emphasized the club's precision in targeting specific players and positions. 'We have a clear strategy,' he stated.

City aims to mend from a finish that saw them place third in the league, missing a trophy for the first time since 2016-17. Al Mubarak admitted previous transfer hesitations may have cost them, but he sees renewed vigor in the team's attitude and expectations for the new season.