Thrilling Matches and Upsets Mark Fifth Day at French Open

The fifth day of the French Open featured a series of thrilling matches and unexpected outcomes. Novak Djokovic advanced despite a medical scare, Paula Badosa staged a comeback, and qualifiers like Henrique Rocha shocked higher seeds. The tournament continues with big names progressing to the third round.

  Country:
  • France

The fifth day of the French Open delivered excitement and surprises on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

Top seeds, including Novak Djokovic and Paula Badosa, overcame challenges to secure their spots in the next round. Meanwhile, Portuguese qualifier Henrique Rocha pulled off a major upset against 19th seed Jakob Mensik.

As the tournament heats up, both seasoned players and rising stars continue to capture the attention of tennis fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

