England Crushes West Indies in ODI Opener: Brook's Triumph

England marked the start of Harry Brook's tenure as full-time ODI captain with a commanding 238-run victory over West Indies, effectively ending their seven-match losing streak. The match took place at a sun-soaked Edgbaston.

The English innings set a formidable total of 400-8, achieved through powerful performances by Jacob Bethell, who smashed a dazzling 82 off 53 deliveries, and supported by Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Brook, each contributing solid half-centuries. The total proved insurmountable for the visitors.

In response, the West Indies faltered to 162 all out, despite spirited shows from Keacy Carty and captain Shai Hope. England's bowling was spearheaded by Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton, each claiming three wickets, while Brook's exceptional fielding fetched five catches.