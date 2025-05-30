Left Menu

Amad's Controversial Gesture Sparks Debate During Manchester United's Asia Tour

Manchester United's Amad faced controversy after making an obscene gesture in Malaysia, claiming his mother's insult provoked his reaction. Despite some backlash, Amad expressed no regret. Meanwhile, United's tour struggled with a loss and fan disappointment, as the team aimed to refocus with upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 09:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester United winger Amad found himself at the center of a controversy during the team's Asia tour following an allegedly obscene gesture made towards fans in Malaysia. The 22-year-old Ivory Coast international was captured on video raising his middle finger, reportedly in response to an insult aimed at his mother.

Amad took to social media platform X to express his stance, stating, 'I have respect for people but not for the one who insults my mom,' admitting his reaction but standing by his decision. The tour, already off to a rocky start with a 1-0 loss to a Southeast Asian All-Star team in Kuala Lumpur, faced further scrutiny as fans, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, expressed their disappointment.

In reflection of the team's performance, United manager Ruben Amorim acknowledged the lack of focus and expressed hopes for improvement in the next season. The team, which finished a disappointing 15th in the Premier League, is now preparing for its next match in Hong Kong amid efforts to turn over a new leaf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

