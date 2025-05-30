Harry Brook: England's Rising Cricket Star Shines Bright

Harry Brook continues his ascent in international cricket, marking a new milestone in his career. The 26-year-old achieved 4,000 international runs during the first ODI against West Indies in Birmingham, becoming the 49th highest run-scorer for England across formats. In a composed innings, Brook scored 58 off 45 balls, hitting five boundaries and three sixes, leading England to a decisive victory in his debut match as white-ball captain.

Since his international debut, Brook has played 96 matches, scoring 4,011 runs at an average of 43.12, with nine centuries and 21 half-centuries. His strike rate of 99.47 emphasizes his attacking style and control over the game. Test cricket has been his strongest format, with 2,339 runs in 25 Tests at an average of 58.47, including eight centuries and a best score of 317.

In ODIs, Brook has scored 874 runs in 27 matches, while in T20Is, he has amassed 798 runs in 44 games, showcasing his versatility. England's summer began on a high note with a 238-run triumph against the West Indies at Edgbaston, marking a promising start for Brook's tenure as captain. The team aims to improve ahead of the ICC World Cup 2027 after past setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)