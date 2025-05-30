Left Menu

Allegri's Return: A New Chapter for AC Milan

Massimiliano Allegri is set to return as manager for AC Milan, following the dismissal of Sergio Conceicao. Despite winning the Italian Super Cup, the team failed to qualify for European competitions, finishing in eighth place, prompting Allegri's reappointment.

Massimiliano Allegri is making a comeback to AC Milan as the club's manager, a move announced Friday following the sacking of Sergio Conceicao.

Conceicao was initially brought in mid-season and helped the team clinch the Italian Super Cup. However, their subsequent performance was lackluster, culminating in an eighth-place finish, which saw them miss out on European competition opportunities.

Allegri's return is viewed as a strategic attempt by the club to regain their competitive edge in Italian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

