Allegri's Return: A New Chapter for AC Milan

Massimiliano Allegri is making a comeback to AC Milan as the club's manager, a move announced Friday following the sacking of Sergio Conceicao.

Conceicao was initially brought in mid-season and helped the team clinch the Italian Super Cup. However, their subsequent performance was lackluster, culminating in an eighth-place finish, which saw them miss out on European competition opportunities.

Allegri's return is viewed as a strategic attempt by the club to regain their competitive edge in Italian football.

