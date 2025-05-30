Left Menu

Chaotic Parade: Liverpool Fan Fest Turns Tragic with Car Crash

Paul Doyle, a British man, appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm after driving a car into a crowd during Liverpool's victory parade. He faces seven charges, including dangerous driving and two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent. The incident occurred in Liverpool's city center on a celebratory Monday evening.

A British individual, Paul Doyle, faced court on Friday accused of grievous bodily harm when a car collided with Liverpool soccer fans during a celebratory parade. Doyle, hailing from the West Derby area, is confronted with multiple charges such as dangerous driving and two grievous bodily harm counts.

The 53-year-old attended Liverpool Magistrates' Court, confirming personal details before a brief adjournment of proceedings. The incident unraveled in Liverpool's bustling city centre on Monday evening amid around a million fans celebrating Liverpool's Premier League victory with a parade.

This joyous event turned tragic as a car, allegedly driven by Doyle, disrupted the jubilant crowd, casting a shadow over the festivities and leading to legal allegations against him.

