Holger Rune Battles into French Open Showdown with Musetti

In a dramatic turn of events at the French Open, world number 10 Holger Rune displayed remarkable tenacity as he outlasted France's Quentin Halys in a five-set contest. Rune secured a 4-6 6-2 5-7 7-5 6-2 win, clinching his spot in the fourth round.

The match was reminiscent of last year's Wimbledon when Rune also overcame a two-set deficit against Halys. Despite the Frenchman's powerful serves, Rune's adaptability and strategic play proved decisive in this nail-biting encounter.

As Rune prepares to face Italy's eighth-seed Lorenzo Musetti, his recent triumph on clay at the Barcelona Open highlights his potential as a formidable contender at Roland Garros. This victory marks a significant milestone for the Danish rising star.