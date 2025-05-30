Lorenzo Musetti: Balancing Instinct and Discipline in Tennis

Lorenzo Musetti, known for his mesmerizing yet inconsistent tennis, is facing an inner conflict that defines his game. The 23-year-old Italian, currently seeded eighth at the French Open, admits his dual nature powers his performances.

In a candid disclosure at Roland Garros, Musetti said his play oscillates between instinct and discipline, a reflection of his deeply ingrained personality attributes. Growing up in Carrara, a town where seas meet mountains and marble symbolizes strength, Musetti strives to integrate instinctive flair with resilience.

Accused of being all style over substance, Musetti embraces the struggle between artist and competitor. Awaiting a quarter-final clash with Denmark's Holger Rune, Musetti recognizes his success hinges on nurturing both these aspects in his sport and life as he approaches fatherhood.