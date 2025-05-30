Mumbai Indians Dominate with Rohit Sharma's Dazzling Show in IPL Eliminator

In a thrilling IPL Eliminator, Rohit Sharma orchestrated a commanding performance for the Mumbai Indians, scoring a sparkling 81 runs. His innings came against the Gujarat Titans, who faltered with key dropped catches and inconsistent bowling.

The day kicked off with Jonny Bairstow making an electrifying debut for Mumbai. His fiery 47 off 22 set the stage for a significant triumph, especially after robust showings in county cricket. Prasidh Krishna, the Titans' star pacer, faced Bairstow's brunt early in the innings.

Rohit, utilizing his sweeping prowess, maintained the momentum, even tackling Rashid Khan's lethal spin. His partnership with Suryakumar Yadav further dismantled the Titans, culminating in a daunting total of 228/5. Mumbai's emphatic batting now sets a formidable challenge for the Titans, who have yet to surmount large targets.